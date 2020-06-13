Mentors in the Big Brothers Big Sisters know in their relationship two lives are changed.
They learn from each other’s wisdom. Spending time with the group one senses the feeling of joy and mutual respect and for some this feeling lasts a lifetime.
Sara Peterson and her Little Sister Cassie Machanska have been friends for nearly 20 years.
In Venice, there are about 250 Littles in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program with about 130 at Venice High. This year’s virtual graduation celebrated the seniors and their Bigs.
Juliett Rosabal and her Big Sister Luci Glover were matched for more than five years and plan to continue in the BBBS Big Futures Program. Juliette will be attending Florida State.
After 10 years, David Burke and his Big Sister Helen Stano enjoy a special friendship. David has worked at Publix through high school and plans to continue with the corporation.
Victoria Samoleski-Steppie plans to attend State College of Florida and pursue a business degree. At Venice High, Victoria played percussion with the marching band. She and her Big Sister Gina Taylor will continue in the BBBS Big Futures Program.
Louis Koplau worked at Publix while at VHS. With the encouragement of his Big, Tom Jones, Louis will be attending State College of Florida. Louis and Tom will continue in the BBBS Big Futures Program.
Vincent Johnson not only had a successful high school career but as a member of the Boy Scouts of America achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. With help of his Big Sister Linda Browne, he was awarded a scholarship through the Veteran’s Association.
Kaleb Geske and his Big Brother Tom Horan have been matched for 10 years. Kaleb will be attending Suncoast Technical College then transferring to New Sale College for a degree in IT — coding.
Da’Shaon Mott and his Big Brother Ira Paul plan to stay together in the BBBS Big Futures Program. He is looking at options at Suncoast Technical College and plans to apply to the police academy.
Jenna Wagner will attend Gulf Coast University and get a degree in teaching English as a second language thanks to the encouragement of her Big Sister Debbie Presley.
Lam Nguyen will pursue a degree in nuclear engineering with the United States Navy. Her Big Sister Rita Callahan supports her choice.
Warm congratulations to these terrific special people. Everyone in this community wishes them well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.