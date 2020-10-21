VENICE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast received another donation — this one from United Way of South Sarasota County.
The $9,100 grant is for one-on-one mentoring services “with a continuum of services thru age 21 in South Sarasota County,” it said in a news release.
That includes young adults in Osprey, Laurel, Nokomis, Venice, Englewood and North Port. Big Brothers Big Sisters offers that program throughout its 10-county service footprint.
“The primary goal of Big Brothers Big Sisters is to contribute to positive youth development through one-to-one mentoring relationships and programs,” it said in its news release. “They accomplish this goal by providing at-risk youth with volunteer adult mentors who help them to remain in school and make academic progress, avoid risky behaviors, maintain and develop positive relationships, and work toward a transition to productive adulthood.”
It noted people in the situations “face enormous challenges economically, academically and socially.”
Matching them with trained mentors, the organization helps them with those challenges.
“At the end of the day, it’s really all about starting a friendship, providing guidance and inspiring them to reach their potential,” it said.
It also noted thousands of dollars in other recent contributions, including:
• The Vern A. & Florence E. Martin Charitable T/A awarded $3,941 for its Decisions to Win program for Englewood-based children.
“The goal of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast’s Decisions to Win (DTW) one-to-one mentoring initiative is to help at-risk high school students remain in school, earn promotion to the next grade level and graduate high school. DTW serves students in grades 10-12,” it said. “This personal decision-making program is workbook-based, and it is designed to instill goal orientation, develop planning skills, and motivate students to succeed in school. Thus, DTW is Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast’s signature high school dropout prevention initiative that joins the agency’s one-to-one mentoring model with a structured course of study.”
The program focuses on academics, self-esteem and “long-term educational, career, and financial goals.”
• Wilson-Wood Foundation awarded $16,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast for elementary students mentoring program.
“Within the umbrella of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast’s One-to-One Mentoring Program, the Reading Bigs initiative serves underprivileged students whose reading proficiency is below the minimum standards set by the student’s school board, and who have been identified by school personnel as unlikely to pass the Florida Standards Assessment for English Language Arts and unlikely to earn grade-level promotion,” it said. “The funds will support the children served in Sarasota and Manatee counties.”
• The city of Punta Gorda awarded $2,400 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast for its Punta Gorda program.
“Community-based mentoring relationships involve one-to-one outings and activities, doing things the Big and Little enjoy together, such as at a park, sporting event, or library. Some Bigs meet with their Littles on the weekends, while others get together on weekday evenings. Each match is unique and develops a schedule that works for them. Although it takes place at a specified supervised location, typically schools or afterschool programs, our school-based program isn’t limited to the classroom,” it said.
For more information, call 941-3030-6017 or send an email to: gtaylor@bbbssun.org. The Venice office is at 1000 South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Visit: bbbsun.org.
