Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Suncoast names board chairman

Don Patterson

VENICE – Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast named Don Patterson its 2021-22 board chairman.

Patterson is president and CEO of ASCEND Wireless Networks.

"For 53 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast has been matching youth in meaningful, enduring, professionally supported mentoring relationships with adult volunteers who defend their potential and help them achieve their biggest possible futures," the organization said in a news release. "Big Brothers Big Sisters’ evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships."

In the last year, it has served 1,500 youth among its 10-county footprint, it said. 

Along with Patterson, other newly elected officers include:

• Treasurer Susan Flynn, Bon Eau Enterprises;

• Secretary, Fermin JJ Miranda, Truist Bank.

• Board members: Jessica Hardy, Jamal Jenkins, Perry Korszen, Sandi McDonald, Michael Nachef, Tim Parker, Frank Spinola, Mike Tennant and Randall Woods.

