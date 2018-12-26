Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast has been helping children for a long time. Fifty years to be exact.
On Nov 29, at the local office in Venice, staff and volunteers alike joined in an “open-to-the-public” event to celebrate the accomplishments of this organization.
There was food, music and good — and very enlightening — conversation. A tent was set up outside in the parking lot with tables and chairs for sitting, eating and conversing.
There was even a volunteer on hand to run a golf cart shuttle for people parking in another lot away from the event. It was operated byLarry Larocca, a Michigan transplant and 40-year resident of Venice with a very winning smile.
The snack table, manned by Peter Curtis, was kept filled with bite sized sandwiches, Bruschetta fixings, some great appetizer skewers, and a huge bread bowl filled with a tantalizing spinach dip.
Of course there also were desserts, assorted cookies and some killer (you can’t eat just one) brownies. There were several different beverages, including iced tea, lemonade and bottled water to slake the thirst.
Attendees came, sat, ate and conversed with staff and volunteers, while beautiful live harp music — provided by “Evening of Roses” — played in the background.
The offices also were open for quieter conversations away from the traffic outside. Inside the office, there’s a statement emblazoned on the wall:. “Our mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported, one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever.” Wonderful words, and they certainly back them up.
One of the rooms was filled with scrap books spanning through their years of operation, for viewing of their success stories and publications. There was also a video playing on a loop, which included Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight, who himself is a Big Brother.
The programs definitely make a difference in the lives of the boys and girls involved. Children who are matched with a Big Brother or Big Sister have bonded, sometimes for many years, even past the term of their program participation.
Shyan Amburgey and her mentor Jeanette McQueen, who mentored Shyan through the years from fourth grade through high school, reunited during this event, and reestablished a wonderful friendship. Shyan herself now plans on becoming a Big Sister.
Meeting and speaking alternately with Joy Mahler, CEO and a 35-year participant, John Monley, central intake coordinator, Debbie Presley who handles the donor database, Ashley Kilmer, director of special events, Rose Bloc, intake and point-of-first-contact, and Gina Taylor, was an eye-opening experience. So much behind-the-scenes activity goes on that people don’t realize, nor the dedication these people have to this organization.
Tom Jones, who began mentoring in 1983 in California, has such dedication to his mentees that it shined through in his words, and proved inspiring. Both he and his wife mentor children.
To quote from some of the Big Brother Big Sister literature: “We ask people of all ages and backgrounds to step up and ignite potential within every young person. Together we will clear a path to a child’s biggest possible future. We don’t create potential. we defend it.”
During the event there was plenty of opportunities to sign up for an interview to become a mentor, and some did. It’s the organization’s hope that more will do so. By mentoring, and helping in nurturing, teaching and protecting children, we help do the same for ourselves in the long run, making this world a better place.
