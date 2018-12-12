Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast celebrated its 50th anniversary with an open house Nov. 29 at its main office, 1000 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite C, on the island of Venice.
The public was invited to stop by, greet the staff, enjoy food and entertainment, and travel through 50 years of history of impacting youths in local communities.
