VENICE — On special days during the year, Venice’s downtown historic avenues become a bargain opportunity rendezvous for intuitive shoppers.
It is the annual fall sidewalk sale time this weekend from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13-14.
It might be the best buying time with discounts in many stores.
Merchants have been visiting their suppliers from around the world and the new 2020 fashion designs will be arriving shortly. Before they get here, it is time to mark down existing stock to make room for new arrivals and a big bargain shopping opportunity for all the family.
Visit these shops for discounts and specials: Sandy’s Designer Clothing — 50 to 70% off select clothing; Seaside Chic Boutique — 60% off all sale items; Lisa’s Classic Rose — 10% off entire store and there will be 50% racks; Scarlet Macaw — 20% off the entire store; Down Island Way Boutique — 50% off racks and 20% off all clothing; Southeast Salt — Sale Rack; Patchington’s — extra 30% off clearance items; Krystyna’s Designs — sale racks; Nana’s — save up to 50% off select toys and clothing; Venice in Vogue — 25% off the entire store; Tanji & Jess is having 20% storewide excludes artwork and St. Marco Boutique — Sale racks inside.
Take a break and stop by TJ Carney’s Brew House for 20% off to all patrons.
Look for the Sidewalk Sale gift display tables and fashion racks outside and inside their stores as you visit many locally owned businesses on Venice, Miami and Tampa Avenues throughout Friday and Saturday.
Enjoy dinner or a snack with drinks at one of the many popular restaurants on the avenues featuring American, European and even more selective Asian dishes. This annual Sidewalk Sale is organized by Sandy McGowan owner of Sandy’s Designer Clothing at 128 W. Venice Avenue and Simone Killoren of Scarlet Macaw at 225 W. Venice Avenue.
“Retailers are excited the roads are open and that the island is more beautiful than ever with plenty of parking spaces,” McGowan said.
At sunset on Friday, enjoy Oktoberfest from 5 to 8 p.m. at participating locations with traditional German music on the street corners. Tickets $10 on the day of the event at 5 p.m. at the kiosk in Centennial Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.