SARASOTA - More people are participating with the Big Summer Golf Card main season - along with a chance to win some money.
"The Big Money Tour invites golfers to experience a six-month challenge of 16 participating courses over the three county region of Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte," it said in a news release.
The card helps local courses during the quieter time of the year, ultimately adding more than 30,000 rounds for the participating courses.
The courses this year include:
• Boca Royale Golf & Country Club
• Calusa Lakes Golf Club
• Capri Isles Golf Club
• Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club
• Heron Creek Golf & Country Club
• IMG Academy Golf Club
• Lemon Bay Golf Club
• Myakka Pines Golf Club
• Peridia Golf & Country Club
• Rotonda – Hills Course
• Rotonda – Long Marsh
• Rotonda – Palms
• The Palms Golf Club at Forest Lakes
• University Park & Country Club
• Village Green Golf Club
• Waterford Golf Club
"Every month between May and October, five golfers share in $2,500 of cash prizes comprising a Grand Prize of $1,000 plus two $500 and two $250 cash prizes," it said. "In addition, five more golfers receive prizes ranging from golf certificates for complimentary rounds of golf at participating courses or new, brand name golf equipment."
