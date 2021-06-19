Big Money Tour

Big Money Tour winners from August 2020.

SARASOTA - More people are participating with the Big Summer Golf Card main season - along with a chance to win some money. 

"The Big Money Tour invites golfers to experience a six-month challenge of 16 participating courses over the three county region of Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte," it said in a news release. 

The card helps local courses during the quieter time of the year, ultimately adding more than 30,000 rounds for the participating courses. 

The courses this year include:

• Boca Royale Golf & Country Club

• Calusa Lakes Golf Club

• Capri Isles Golf Club

• Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club

• Heron Creek Golf & Country Club

• IMG Academy Golf Club

• Lemon Bay Golf Club


• Myakka Pines Golf Club

• Peridia Golf & Country Club

• Rotonda – Hills Course

• Rotonda – Long Marsh

• Rotonda – Palms

• The Palms Golf Club at Forest Lakes

• University Park & Country Club

• Village Green Golf Club

• Waterford Golf Club

"Every month between May and October, five golfers share in $2,500 of cash prizes comprising a Grand Prize of $1,000 plus two $500 and two $250 cash prizes," it said. "In addition, five more golfers receive prizes ranging from golf certificates for complimentary rounds of golf at participating courses or new, brand name golf equipment."

