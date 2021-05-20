Bikers ride for drowning prevention

VENICE — Standing near Paul DeMello’s twin boys’ gravesite, Rick Pierce told bikers the toddlers’ organs were donated to save others.
“They (Joshua and Christian DeMello) live on today,” Pierce said.
Pierce is a pastor at West Coast Church in Englewood.
He was speaking of the boys who drowned 11 years ago in a family member’s pool in Venice.
Listening to Pierce was another family who understood DeMello’s daily pain.
On the back of Suzanne Lamb’s shirt was wings with the names Jaxon and Leyton Canavan. They are her 16-month-old twin nephews who drowned on Thanksgiving 2015.
Just like DeMello, the Canavan twins were hospitalized and then died.
“Today my brother is doing OK. He is a strong person,” Lamb said. “My sister-in-law has since had two children. People say these things can’t happen to their family until it does, and then it’s devastating.”
Lamb said she drove 200 miles one way from Lake Worth, Florida, to attend the bike run from Port Charlotte to Englewood Beach and then to Sharky’s on the Pier in Venice.
“It’s one of my favorite events,” she said. “You can’t say enough about prevention for child drowning.”
For Brandon Love, throwing a purple flower off of Sharky’s Pier in Venice during the event as a tribute of a little girl named Jordan who drowned, reminded him of his own 2-year-old’s son’s drowning death.
Love traveled from Arkansas to participate in the bike run in Port Charlotte. His son Bentley died Aug. 20, 2016, in a neighbor’s backyard above-ground pool.
“I met Paul (DeMello) at a drowning conference and knew he was someone I needed to connect with as an advocate for drowning prevention,” Love said. “We may live in two different states, but we have a common cause. We don’t want anymore children to die.”
Love bid $400 on a Just Against Childhood Drowning Foundation shirt at the Sunday fundraiser.
“This isn’t just a shirt to me,” Love said. “It’s a testament to my life’s duty and a message from one of the best men (DeMello) I know.”
The shirt was originally bid on and bought for $500 by Suzi Montgomery of North Port. After she paid, she donated it back to help raise more money for local swim lessons and for the JACD Foundation to install protective fencing around pools of those in need.
The $900 raised for the one shirt was added to the nearly $10,000 raised Sunday.
“There were fewer bikes, yet we raised the most money this year than ever before,” DeMello said. “I’ve smiled all day. This is my favorite event. I get to see so many people who want to help get the word out about drowning prevention.”
This year, DeMello said it’s time to get lawmakers involved in pool safety and drowning prevention legislation. DeMello hopes to begin working with those in power to help prevent childhood drowning.
“There are some real things that can be done to prevent children from falling into pools and drowning,” he said. “It’s time to make some realistic changes. We live in Florida, water is all around us. Children are attracted to water. We need to protect them.”
