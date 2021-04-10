Staff Report

SOUTH VENICE — People are still driving to see the Venice Rookery, despite some construction underway nearby.

The rookery is a popular place for people to watch a variety of birds in South Venice.

Tom and Karen Adams, from Powell, Ohio, are staying in Placida this week for spring break — but they said they always make it a point to spend some time in the Venice location.

Likewise, Michael Toscano, of Hunterdon, New Jersey, was on a nature photography trip on Thursday and taking some shots of the birds of the area.

It is run by volunteers. For more information, visit www.veniceaudubon.org/rookery.

