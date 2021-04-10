Staff Report
SOUTH VENICE — People are still driving to see the Venice Rookery, despite some construction underway nearby.
The rookery is a popular place for people to watch a variety of birds in South Venice.
Tom and Karen Adams, from Powell, Ohio, are staying in Placida this week for spring break — but they said they always make it a point to spend some time in the Venice location.
Likewise, Michael Toscano, of Hunterdon, New Jersey, was on a nature photography trip on Thursday and taking some shots of the birds of the area.
It is run by volunteers. For more information, visit www.veniceaudubon.org/rookery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.