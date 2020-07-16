Toni Brugnola’s daughters decided after months of staying indoors safe distancing, wearing masks and washing hands it was time for fun.
They organized friends from American Legion Post 159, the Riders, the Cruisers and neighbors for a mid-morning parade to celebrate Toni’s 93rd birthday.
Not to be left out the Venice Police and Fire Departments joined.
Barbara and Marie Brugnola succeeded in surprising their mom.
Cars and a truck serenaded Toni with signs, balloons, posters and clappers. Daughter Marie passed out bottles of cold water. Neighbors stood at the end of their driveways waving at the extravaganza. Venice knows how to have fun.
Toni is an American Legion regular. She’s been actively involved with the post and can always be counted on to decorate for special events. She appreciates the work of the Loveland Center and supports Loveland Bingo. Overall she is a nice lady who is easy to love.
Happy belated birthday, Toni.
Merry Christmas, July style
The thought of it brings a smile. On July 17 and 18, Venice MainStreet celebrates its annual Christmas in July.
Stores on both sides of Venice Ave and Miami will offer sales and showcase Christmas items. Do some Christmas shopping.
St Marco’s Boutique and the Elephant’s Trunk will have 50% off everything in their stores. Masks are required for shopping.
Santa Claus plans to be on hand both days. Enjoy your time downtown eating, shopping and looking at the pretty flowers.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Stephanie Elliott, manager of the Elephant’s Trunk Thrift Shop. This dedicated manager worked feverishly to get the store open with plexiglass barriers, directional markers on the floor and making shopping safe for customers and volunteers.
Stephanie knows the Elephant’s Trunk is a huge fundraiser for the Hospital Volunteers of Venice. One of its main projects is providing scholarships for Venice students.
The Trunk is also a fun place to shop. It is loaded with treasures like bikes, furniture and even medical supplies like walkers. Stephanie makes sure the Trunk looks like a high-end store. She and the volunteers welcome shoppers in a friendly atmosphere and these days without the hugs.
Stephanie dedicates her free time to helping family members. She is kind and caring and fun. At the Trunk regulars become friends. Stephanie Elliott is one of the people who makes Venice a great place to live.
