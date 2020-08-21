BRADENTON — The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature recently announced it is now a part of Museums for All.
The Museums for All was started by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and “encourages eligible families to visit museums regularly at low-or-no cost and build lifelong museum-going habits.”
The program is for those who are using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program; Women, Infants, and Children benefits or other electronic benefit transfer cards. Through the program, they “receive free general admission to visit The Bishop, including the natural history museum, special exhibitions, The Planetarium, and the Parker Manatee Rehabilitation Habitat.”
Several foundations that support the Bishop are helping underwrite its participation in Museums for All.
“Joining this program helps us to fulfill a vital part of our mission: Welcoming as many in our community as possible for discovery and learning,” The Bishop CEO Brynne Anne Besio said. “Thanks to generous foundations and donors, we have long been able to offer low-cost programming to widen access to our educational and entertaining exhibitions and programs. Now, through Museums for All and continued foundation support, we’re able to reach even more families throughout our community and be a resource for them — especially critical now, when they are so immersed in their children’s education.”
Since 2014, Museums for All has served about 2.5 million visitors at about 500 museums nationwide, according to the news release.
Those wanting to participate in Museums for All at The Bishop should:
• Visit www.BishopScience.org
• Click on the “buy tickets” button
• Choose date/time of visit; ages, total number of guests
• Click “Add to Order”
• On the next page, go to Discount Code and enter “MUFA20.” This code gives 100% off admission
• When arriving at The Bishop, present EBT card and state-issued photo ID.
For more information, visit https://BishopScience.org/museums-for-all. Due to COVID-19, the maximum size for groups is 10 people per visit. Guests older than age 2 must wear masks.
