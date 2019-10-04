VENICE — The Most Rev. Frank J. Dewane, bishop of the Diocese of Venice, will preside over the ordination of Transitional Deacon Carlos Encinas at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, at Epiphany Cathedral, 310 Sarasota St., Venice. The public is invited to attend.
Encinas, 40, was born in Corrientes, Argentina, and recently graduated from St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach, Florida. He left medical school to enter the seminary in New York before joining the Diocese of Venice.
As a seminarian, he has served on pastoral assignments throughout the region, including St. Peter the Apostle Parish, Naples; St. Andrew Parish, Cape Coral; St. Joseph Parish, Bradenton; and Our Lady of Grace, Avon Park.
“It is with great blessing that Deacon Carlos has answered God’s call to holiness with a vocation to the priesthood,” Dewane said in a news release. “Through the Sacrament of Holy Orders, a man is transformed and marked indelibly as an instrument through which others receive the sacraments.”
The ordination of a transitional deacon to the priesthood is considered one of the pivotal moments in the life of a diocese.
During the rite, Encinas will kneel before the bishop to promise respect and obedience to him and his successors. He will then lie prostrate before the altar for the Litany of Supplication/Litany of Saints.
Then the Sacrament of Ordination will be conferred, when Encinas again kneels before the bishop, who in silent prayer will lay his hands on his head. Encinas is then vested in stole and chasuble before again presenting himself to the bishop, who will anoint him.
Next, the bishop will present Encinas with the chalice and paten all priests are called to present to God in the eucharistic sacrifice. The Rite of Ordination is concluded with the bishop giving a fraternal kiss of peace to the newly ordained priest.
The ordination will be followed by a reception in the Cathedral Parish Hall.
