VENICE — The ladies of the Bitter Ends Sailing Club dressed in Halloween garb for their annual Halloween Sail, Oct. 30 at Venice Yacht Club.

Best costumes won out over race results.

In attendance were Wendy Murray, Karen Williams, Nancy Muldoon, Pam Miller, Jennifer Kessler, Beth Anderson, Sherry Beck, Cathy Hill, Capt. Anne Chotkowski, Mary Little, Lois Steketee, Dianne Henderson, Jill Joos and Jane Gallagher.

