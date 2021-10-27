Biz showcase features dozens of companies By BOB MUDGE Senior Writer Oct 27, 2021 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Business Showcase offers the public the chance to learn about more than 50 local businesses.The free event is Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the concourse at CoolToday Park, 18800 South West Villages Parkway, Venice.Vendors will be giving away door prizes and gift baskets, as well as discounted offers on services and products, and the Tomahawk Tiki Bar & Grill will be open during showcase hours. Subject to change, the businesses signed up to participate are:• AAA The Auto Club Group• Atlanta Braves Spring Training Complex• Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast Inc.• BrightStar Care Venice• Caring Transitions• CFS Roofing Services• Coastal Family Medicine• Compassionate Cannabis Clinic• Contemporary Hearing• Cool Today• Door Belle Dinners• First Light Home Care of Sarasota/Charlotte• Florida Small Business Development Center at the University of South Florida Muma College of Business• Freedom Health• gFinity Technology Group• Go Green Services LLC• Gulf Coast Carpet Cleaning & Disaster Service LLC• Gulf Shores Realty• Gulfside Wealth• Health Insurance Marketplace USA• Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning• Herrera Psychology• Home Instead• Hughes Exterminators • iHeartMedia • Jansen Shutters & Windows• Karkatsu Ltd. Promotional Products and Apparel• Lightspeed Voice• Maris Pointe• Meadowbrook Insurance Agency-Florida• Medical Hearing Systems LLC• Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial• Nancy’s Concierge Services• Patrice Weston State Farm Insurance• Patriot Paver Sealing and Pressure Washing• Payroll Vault• Plantation Golf & Country Club Inc.• Pretty Places in Paradise• Ramos Center for Interventional & Functional Pain Medicine• Richard’s Carpet Warehouse• Servis 1st Bank• State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota• Sunshine Electrical Services Inc• The Contour Day Spa• The Salt Net Marketing & Consulting• The Venice Symphony• Tommy’s Express Car Wash• Venice Gondolier Sun• Venice Isles Apartments• Village On The Isle• WENG Radio• Willis Smith Construction Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Venice Area Chamber Of Commerce Business Showcase Cooltoday Park Trending Now Story on Punta Gorda 'rat house' is #1 Fatal crash shuts down US 41 in Venice Sometimes, God puts a draw bridge in your life Venice medical office project to break ground Local diving captain finds 6-inch megalodon tooth Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Story on Punta Gorda 'rat house' is #1 Fatal crash shuts down US 41 in Venice Sometimes, God puts a draw bridge in your life Venice medical office project to break ground Local diving captain finds 6-inch megalodon tooth Calendar
