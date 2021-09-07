VENICE — The new owners of the Walter Farley house got a variance Tuesday for a plan to restore it that involves hundreds of square feet of new construction seaward of the city’s Gulf-front setback line.
They got it over the objection of their neighbors to the north who, through their attorney, expressed concerns about the impact on their property.
Craig P. and Julie A. Hoensheid bought the Farley property, 1100 Sunset Drive, from the family of the author of the Black Stallion books last year.
Architect Glenn Darling told the Planning Commission that 12 or 13 people expressed interest in the property but only the Hoensheids were willing to make the investment that “others weren’t willing to pull the trigger on.”
The original structure was built in 1954, with additions on the western and northeastern sides and the construction of a stand-alone studio/carport in 1958.
Today, Darling said, “the state of the structure is really in peril,” including rotten wood, leaks and cracked masonry.
The new owners’ plan is to restore the original house and studio while adding a two-story, 4,000-square-foot addition connecting to the house, as well as putting in a deck and a pool.
Retaining walls on the northern and southern boundaries would be rehabbed and extended.
The variance was needed because about two-thirds of the new construction would extend past the setback line, which was adopted in 1978.
It wouldn’t extend closer to the Gulf of Mexico than the existing house does but would still be past the line.
Attorney Bill Moore, representing Victor and Patricia Manning, the owners to the north, obtained affected-person status for his clients but wasn’t able to persuade the Commission to grant them a continuance to hire an expert.
Deertown Gully runs between the two properties, and Moore said his clients hadn’t had enough notice of Tuesday’s meeting to bring on someone to study the potential impact of the Hoensheids’ project on drainage.
His request rejected, Moore focused on the city’s criteria for granting relief from the setback line.
The area the line protects “is called a shoreline hazard area for a reason,” he said. The purpose, he said, is to reduce erosion and the risk of damage from storms.
That’s why one of the criteria is to grant the minimum variance required. Here, however, “what’s being presented is more of a maximum,” with the new construction rising as high as 29 feet, compared to 10 feet to 11 feet for the existing house, according to Darling.
It also adds nearly 3,000 square feet of new structure seaward of the setback line, he said.
That was an issue for Commission Chair Barry Snyder, who said the variance request didn’t minimize the chances of future public expenditures and didn’t enhance public beach access, among other things.
But his was the only vote against granting the variance, which also had the vocal support of four members of the public.
Commissioner Shaun Graser, who said he knew the Farleys well, said the variance would provide for the “wonderful preservation of a historic structure.”
Commissioner Kit McKeon said that the Commission might be in a gray area by granting the variance but “to me this makes sense.”
Moore didn’t indicate whether his clients might appeal the decision.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Planning Commission:
• approved a request for a variance for a pool at 301 Ponce de Leon.
• voted to recommend City Council approval of the preliminary plats for Rustic Road South and Rustic Road North.
• voted to recommend City Council approval of a zoning map amendment for the city’s water utility booster pump station at the eastern end of Gene Green Road. The Commission also approved a special exception and site-and-development plan, contingent on Council approval of the zoning map amendment.
The video of the meeting is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
