VENICE — Alice White and her son, Jake, donated a tree to the arboretum at West Blalock Park in honor of Earth Day.
The park has come a long way since the late 1990s when the Venice Symphony performed an annual spring concert in the park.
With an arboretum, a gazebo and several statues plus many donated trees, there is little room for a performance by Venice Symphony which regularly sells out the Venice Performing Art Center for its annual series of concerts.
While the current season was canceled in late March because of the pandemic, concerts will begin again in the fall, under the direction of Troy Quinn, whose contracted as symphony, conductor was recently renewed.
Also expected to return to the park in 2021 is the annual Venice Book Fair and Writers Festival, which will be in the latter part of March 2021 at Blalock Park, with Writers Festival seminars at the library on Friday and the book fair in the park on Saturday.
The current year’s festival was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
