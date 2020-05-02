The Bishop Museum in Bradenton keeps on keeping on.
One of the first to offer virtual visits during this coronavirus pandemic, The Bishop keeps adding to its offerings.
Today, we can all blast off with the Museum’s Astronomy Day.
The Bishop planetarium is one of my favorite go-to places in normal times. Now, with its plethora of online offerings, it remains a great go-to place — by computer or phone instead of in the car.
The latest example, the ABCs of Astronomy online, assisted by members of The Bishop’s Astronomy Club, offers a place where we can learn how to explore space from the safety of our own backyards.
We will be guided by the Bishop’s Planetarium Manager Howard Hochhalter and experts from the local astronomy club. Begin with an email to: Education@BishopScience.org to receive the Zoom link to get started.
That will give you access to the museum’s AHA! (Ask Howard Anything).
“The sun, the relationship between mass and gravity, black holes — bring your questions about these and more! (Be sure to ask him about dark matter — he loves talking about that!)” This is a statement from the website.
For younger future astronomers, go to the The Bishop’s Facebook page at 3 p.m. today for a special Astronomy Day edition of “Tales Under the Tree!”
When the museum is able to reopen again, “Tales Under the Tree” will return to the tree in the museum courtyard where families can gather on Saturdays for similar special events related to all The Bishop has to offer.
The host will be Professor Astro Cat who will demonstrate how to reach space by reading together “Professor Astro Cat’s Space Rockets,” by Dr. Dominic Walliman.
Then sit back and relax at home while Hochhalter and members of the local astronomy club present “a virtual tour of tonight’s sky, aided by photos of stars, planets and other objects that they’ve taken themselves.
Again, you need to RSVP to receive the Zoom link by emailing Education@BishopScience.org. In case you are new to Zoom, head to the museum’s website this morning to get some tips There is a link at the website and one click will get you on your way to getting the most out of Zoom.
The Bishop is one of my treasured road trip destinations on this coast if not in all of Florida. It has amazing artifacts, wonderful dioramas, the planetarium, the story book tree and so much more about the scientific and cultural knowledge of Florida, the world, and thanks to that planetarium — our universe.
Did I mention manatees. There are always several of those gentle giants in residence in the Bishop’s manatee aquarium which has been online since way before this awful COVID-19 pandemic began.
The Bishop’s website was one of the first to provide true virtual tours of its physical site. Go to: BishopScience.org.
And while there, even though the Giving Challenge has ended, consider making a donation to The Bishop which has been closed for more than a month. That means virtually no income other than donations despite all the ongoing expenses of maintaining the facility not to mention buying an awful lot of lettuce for those wonderful manatees.
That alone can cost $75,000 a year.
Manatees are rather large creatures. I saw a family of them years ago close to the shore of Caspersen Beach where I was wading in the surf. They were so close, I could have reached out to pet them but was still new enough to Florida back then that I admired them from a few feet away instead. They checked me out in pretty much the same way.
I have adored manatees ever since. Hopefully the museum will be able to reopen within the coming months. It is at 201 10th Street West, close to the riverfront and the new home of Manatee Players and even Pier 22, my favorite place to eat in Bradenton.
A rather nice day would include an afternoon at the museum, dinner at Pier 22 and a play in Stone Hall in the Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Avenue West, Bradenton.
To learn more about that community theater go to manateeperformingartscenter.com. Thanks to a $2 million challenge bequest a few years ago, Manatee Players was able to move into a new building and what has become a fine future for both the theater and for Bradenton itself.
Lest anyone doubt the value of Venice Theatre to those of us who live in Venice, I offer the transformation of downtown Bradenton as an example of the importance of supporting cultural institutions.
And as a resident, I want to thank Bill Jervey for whom Venice Library was named for his support of that wonderful new building. He also recognizes the value of Venice Theatre and last week backed that belief up with a matching gift of $250,000 for gifts to the recent 24-hour Giving Challenge which ended Wednesday at noon.
The Patterson Foundation had already pledged to match donations from $25 to $100 for gifts to any of the nearly 700 not-for-profits seeking money in these especially trying times.
Jervey’s gift, following his $1 million donation to the theater last year, will go a long way to helping the No. 2 community theater in the U.S. at a time when it and all the other theater companies are hemorrhaging money to pay for the maintenance of facilities and staffs at a time when the only income they have is from donations and advance ticket sales for the coming season.
Keep this in mind as the pandemic continues. Arts organizations are being hit especially hard. Not only do they need to maintain facilities but they need to somehow keep the carefully curated staffs that have made them so great.
Subscribers are going to be more important than ever as the theaters, opera, ballet and symphonies are once again able to perform.
Sun subscribers and advertisers are equally important to this paper. Thank you for reading our product as we try to keep you informed on what is going on in this and our neighboring communities.
This is a special paper with staff and owners who care about this community and appreciate you our readers. You have stayed with us and continued to send letters to the editor, photos for the photo page, tips for stories and so much more.
We are all in this together and while we may find a new normal when the pandemic finally ends — as it will, Venice will still be just as special as will its theater, art center, symphony, Loveland Center, Boys and Girls Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast, Sertoma club(s), the Chamber of Commerce and all those who have been and continue to be on the front lines of the pandemic.
Most people know how much I care about this city, but seeing all this from the perspective of the news room has just made me more aware of what a special place this is and will continue to be.
Wear your mask whenever you venture out and keep hand sanitizer at hand — literally — for when you pump gas or go grocery shopping. If you run out of disposable gloves for pumping gas, those plastic grocery bags make a great disposable substitute. Be safe.
