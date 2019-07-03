By MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
Correspondent
Habitat for Humanity and Loveland Center partnered with Metro Diner, in Venice, for a block party earlier in the year.
Loveland was celebrating 57 years of “life-changing services for individuals with intellectual and development disabilities,” according to information provided.
Tents were set up on the grounds of Metro Diner. Open to the public, it was an all-ages event.
There was a buffet by Metro Diner consisted of barbecue pork sandwiches, chicken tenders, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, and apple cobbler, along with plenty of shaded seating.
Beverages, including beer, mixed cocktails, soda and water, also were available.
An ice cream tent, where patrons could create their own sundaes, was also set up.
Face painting was available for children, who hovered around patiently waiting their turn to have their faces adorned with varying designs, topped off with glitter.
Marty Moss and Emily Cage laid down some pretty mellow tunes — with vocals and guitar — for those in attendance.
Proceeds from the sale of some items went toward Habitat’s work “helping people to build better lives for themselves and their children.” Gift cards valued at $5 for future visits to Metro Diner could be had with any donation to Habitat.
Loveland Center’s table held a variety of printed information on the works of the Center, along with bright red baseball caps and coffee mugs, for suggested donations to benefit its programs and services. Habitat also offered $5 gift cards toward Metro Diner visits, for any donation received.
Metro Diner had a colorful display tent, with a photo collage of its charitable events. A table was loaded with a variety of specialty tees and Metro coffee mugs for purchase.
Metro Diner chose Habitat for Humanity as a partner for its March 2018 “soft opening” and was the recipient of donations from diners in exchange for a meal prepared by the new staff and management.
Also in 2018 Metro Diner held a Breakfast with Santa, subsequently donating 10 percent of its profits to the Loveland Center.
Both Habitat for Humanity and The Loveland Center are “proud to be associated with Metro Diner” as community partners, and are looking forward to what the future has to offer, according to information provided to the Venice Gondolier Sun.
Attendees left with a new sense of opportunities available to help others, through both Loveland Center and Habitat for Humanity, and the support given to the South Sarasota community by Metro Diner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.