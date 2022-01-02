Blood drive set at City Hall STAFF REPORT Jan 2, 2022 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email OneBlood Big Red Bus is holding a blood drive in Venice this week.PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — OneBlood’s Big Red Bus will be parked in front of City Hall. 401 W. Venice Ave., on Jan. 4 and 5 for a two-day blood drive.The drive will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.Each donor will receive a OneBlood long-sleeve T-shirt, a $20 eGift card and a snack.Donors will also have a wellness checkup, including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening.Identification is required and online appointments are encouraged.To make an appointment, visit for Tuesday, bit.ly/3Hh95NQ and Wednesday, bit.ly/3HdBiFo. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Arrest made in September hit, run involving girl Downtown Wellen Park vendors lining up, one year to go Cops: Man beats, strangles woman COLUMN: The surprise storm of 2021 is most-read story Venice's ambulance coverage is shifting Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Arrest made in September hit, run involving girl Downtown Wellen Park vendors lining up, one year to go Cops: Man beats, strangles woman COLUMN: The surprise storm of 2021 is most-read story Venice's ambulance coverage is shifting Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
