OneBlood Big Red Bus is holding a blood drive in Venice this week.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — OneBlood’s Big Red Bus will be parked in front of City Hall. 401 W. Venice Ave., on Jan. 4 and 5 for a two-day blood drive.

The drive will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Each donor will receive a OneBlood long-sleeve T-shirt, a $20 eGift card and a snack.

Donors will also have a wellness checkup, including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening.

Identification is required and online appointments are encouraged.

To make an appointment, visit for Tuesday, bit.ly/3Hh95NQ and Wednesday, bit.ly/3HdBiFo.

