Blood drive to be held at city hall

VENICE — OneBlood will hold a two-day blood drive in front of Venice City Hall in September.

The OneBlood bus will be at City Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 8 and 9.

Each donor will receive a commemorative 9/11 T-shirt, a $20 gift card and a snack.

Donors will also have a wellness checkup, including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening.

Appointments are encouraged and can be found at oneblood.org/donate-now. Use sponsor code #9354.

