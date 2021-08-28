Blood drive to be held at City Hall STAFF REPORT Aug 28, 2021 Aug 28, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Blood drive to be held at city hall VENICE — OneBlood will hold a two-day blood drive in front of Venice City Hall in September.The OneBlood bus will be at City Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 8 and 9.Each donor will receive a commemorative 9/11 T-shirt, a $20 gift card and a snack. Donors will also have a wellness checkup, including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening.Appointments are encouraged and can be found at oneblood.org/donate-now. Use sponsor code #9354. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Staff report Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Blood Drive Oneblood Trending Now Body found at Lido Key Beach Sarasota County Health director concerned about COVID surge Sadly, a coronavirus story is once again the most-read City events may be OK'd after safety checks What will happen on Monday? Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Body found at Lido Key Beach Sarasota County Health director concerned about COVID surge Sadly, a coronavirus story is once again the most-read City events may be OK'd after safety checks What will happen on Monday? Calendar
