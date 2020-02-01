Blood drive set at City Hall
OneBlood is holding a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 outside Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
People are encouraged to donate the “gift of life” aboard the Big Red Bus. All blood donors will receive a long-sleeve T-shirt, a coupon for a free pint of Culver’s custard, and a Bealls extra 10% discount coupon.
Donors also receive a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening, and a snack and drink
IDs are required.
For more information, or to make an appointment online, visit www.oneblooddonor.org and use sponsor code #9354.
Two Venice walking tours begin 2020 season
The Venice Museum & Archives-sponsored Grand Homes Walking Tour will be available each Thursday through April 16. Led by local architectural historian Sebastian Liseo, this tour focuses on the grand homes of Venice. The tour will describe how those who owned and built these homes were influential in the development of the City as well as their associations with the leading residents of the day including Thomas Edison, Fitzhugh Haensel and Franklin Lepelley.
Each tour is 90 minutes beginning at 10:30 a.m. The tour begins and concludes at the gazebo in Centennial Park, 200 W. Venice Ave.
The VMA-sponsored Venezia Park Walking Tours are each Tuesday through April 14. The residential enclave of Venezia Park represents some of the finest architecture designed for the middle and upper middle class of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers.
Architectural historian Sebastian Liseo will discuss the different styles of architecture that help make the Mediterranean style so prominent in Venice. Each tour is 90 minutes beginning at 10:30 a.m. The tour starts at and returns to the Venice Museum & Archives at 351 Nassau St. S.
Advance registration is required for both tours via email to vmuseum@venicegov.com. No walk-ups allowed. Tour fee of $20 cash is payable the day of the tour. Bottled water and a VMA gift shop discount is included with each ticket. Tour space is limited. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Venice Museum & Archives.
For more information, contact the Venice Museum & Archives at 941-486-2487 or visit the VMA at 351 Nassau St., near the Venice Library and Venice Community Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.