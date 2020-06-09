Weekly inspirations from Blue Lotus Buddhist Center:
“COVID-19 has placed us under increasingly stressful conditions. While some folks have buckled under the pressure, a greater number have allowed this experience to become an opportunity to go deeper and get clearer. In fact, it is rather amazing how well we have, on-the-whole, managed this pandemic.
Kindness is a language which the dumb can speak and the deaf can hear and understand.
~Christian Nestle Bove
We should be proud of ourselves, we human beings, for how well we have handled this crisis. While tempers have flared and there has been an increase in domestic abuse, a bigger part of what seems to be happening is an increasing capacity for consideration, compassion, and cooperation.”
~ Jon Mundy, Course in Miracles teacher
Class offerings for the week
Blue Lotus Buddhist Center offers a variety of classes and programs throughout each week. A representative sampling is included here. For a complete schedule of offerings visit: blbmc.org/donation/
For meditation and holistic classes, call 941-323-8033.
Sunday
Buddhist Wisdom For Everyday Life 4 p.m. — 5:30 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84290321958
Refuge Recovery 6 — 7 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84290321958
Monday
Gentle Yoga for Everyone 9:30 — 10:30 a.m. online. Email Mary for online link at: lifeofrileyliving@gmail.com
Silent Sitting & Walking Group Meditation 1 p.m. — 2:15 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84290321958
Wednesday
Laughter Yoga 9:30-10 a.m. For Zoom links: www.LaughterYogaVenice.com
Meditation and Discussion with guest teachers 6 — 7:30 p.m. Lama Karma. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84290321958
Thursday
Gentle Yoga for Everyone 9:30 — 10:30 a.m. Email Mary for online link: lifeofrileyliving@gmail.com
Friday
Intermediate Buddhist Studies 1 — 3:30 p.m. (second and fourth Fridays) https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84290321958
Astrology Sessions with Celia 1 p.m. via Zoom/Skype. go to: celia.marion@verizon.net or 941-484-2571
Meditation with Monk San 4:30 p.m. — 5 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84290321958
Saturday
Laughter Yoga 10 — 10:30 a.m. For links go to: www.LaughterYogaVenice.com
Meditation and Discussion with Monk San 10:30 -11:45 a.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84290321958
Meditation and Class with the Tergar Group 1 — 2:30 p.m. First and third Saturday. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82276020033?pwd=Zy9HYkxsOHhxcW5kK3pCNWJKZkIwZz09
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.