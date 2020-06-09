AWESOMEover60 (copy) (copy)

Venice Holistic Community Center's Blue Lotus Meditation Center, 714 Shamrock Blvd., Venice.

“COVID-19 has placed us under increasingly stressful conditions. While some folks have buckled under the pressure, a greater number have allowed this experience to become an opportunity to go deeper and get clearer. In fact, it is rather amazing how well we have, on-the-whole, managed this pandemic.

Kindness is a language which the dumb can speak and the deaf can hear and understand.

~Christian Nestle Bove

We should be proud of ourselves, we human beings, for how well we have handled this crisis. While tempers have flared and there has been an increase in domestic abuse, a bigger part of what seems to be happening is an increasing capacity for consideration, compassion, and cooperation.”

~ Jon Mundy, Course in Miracles teacher

Class offerings for the week

Blue Lotus Buddhist Center offers a variety of classes and programs throughout each week. A representative sampling is included here. For a complete schedule of offerings visit: blbmc.org/donation/

For meditation and holistic classes, call 941-323-8033.

Sunday

Buddhist Wisdom For Everyday Life 4 p.m. — 5:30 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84290321958

Refuge Recovery 6 — 7 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84290321958

Monday

Gentle Yoga for Everyone 9:30 — 10:30 a.m. online. Email Mary for online link at: lifeofrileyliving@gmail.com

Silent Sitting & Walking Group Meditation 1 p.m. — 2:15 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84290321958

Wednesday

Laughter Yoga 9:30-10 a.m. For Zoom links: www.LaughterYogaVenice.com

Meditation and Discussion with guest teachers 6 — 7:30 p.m. Lama Karma. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84290321958

Thursday

Gentle Yoga for Everyone 9:30 — 10:30 a.m. Email Mary for online link: lifeofrileyliving@gmail.com

Friday

Intermediate Buddhist Studies 1 — 3:30 p.m. (second and fourth Fridays) https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84290321958

Astrology Sessions with Celia 1 p.m. via Zoom/Skype. go to: celia.marion@verizon.net or 941-484-2571

Meditation with Monk San 4:30 p.m. — 5 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84290321958

Saturday

Laughter Yoga 10 — 10:30 a.m. For links go to: www.LaughterYogaVenice.com

Meditation and Discussion with Monk San 10:30 -11:45 a.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84290321958

Meditation and Class with the Tergar Group 1 — 2:30 p.m. First and third Saturday. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82276020033?pwd=Zy9HYkxsOHhxcW5kK3pCNWJKZkIwZz09

