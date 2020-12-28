A New Year’s Blessing plus new and returning programs are on the schedule for 2021 at the Blue Lotus Center on Shamrock Boulevard in Venice.
“Join with us to receive and share your blessing for the upcoming new year 2021” said Bhante Chan, spiritual director of Blue Lotus. “Let’s send love and peace to the human and non human, all the beings. May all living beings be well, happy and peaceful.”
1 Annual New Year’s Blessing Ceremony
Begin the new year with Buddhist monks chanting blessings in a special Zoom program from Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Cente at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2.
“As each of us long for human connection, Blue Lotus feels lucky to use zoom in these tough times to connect with you all,” said Monk San, teacher at Blue Lotus.”We will be chanting beautiful words that have been chanted for thousands of years all around the world to bring peace to each of us.”
2 Blue Lotus offerings
The center offers both Secular and Buddhist Mindfulness Meditation and teachings from Buddhist wisdom tradition. Many classes such as Wednesday Meditation Dharma Chat, Sunday Buddhist Wisdom for Everyday Life and others are perfect for both new people and long-term meditators. Blue Lotus is happy to offer the calming inner peace that comes through meditation especially in these stressful times.
To learn more about Blue Lotus programs and information on the links to join zoom programs, call 941-323-8033
3 Holistic Classes
In addition to spiritual classes and meditation, Blue Lotus offers drum classes (offered outdoors), yoga (Zoom), healthy eating and lifestyle classes. When the meditation center is able to open safely once again, there will be a larger offering and greater variety of programs.
4 Open House and Gift Shop
Come to Blue Lotus Center at 714 Shamrock Blvd., Venice, on Sunday Jan. 24. Outdoors. Meet the teachers and see the variety of beautiful items for sale.
5 New Drum Classes start in January
Drum Circle Grooves” is a Djembe Class for new drummers. Frame Drum Classes use a powerful drum that connects women to their history as the drummers and priestesses of ancient times. Both classes are with Linda Marie. Call her at 941-228-3434 or contact her via email at: DrumEnglewood@gmail.com
