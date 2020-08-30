Blue Lotus Meditation Center

Venice Holistic Community Center’s Blue Lotus Meditation Center, 714 Shamrock Blvd., Venice.

 SUN PHOTO BY VEE GARRY-CHIULLI

VENICE — Blue Lotus Meditation Center offers a way to join with others in online mediation and discussion from the comfort of your own home.

Monastics Bhante Chan, Monk San, Jillaurie and Jim are available for private talks during this time when many are feeling stressed or anxious.

Email your phone number to set up a time.

Sned your email to any of these monastics:

Bhante Chan — chandasiri@gmail.com

Monk San — tsanyatha@gmail.com

Jillaurie — deerdancre2211@aol.com

Jim — impi@aol.com

For meditations and meditation classes including Tergar use this link: us02web.zoom.us/j/84290321958

