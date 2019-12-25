VENICE — For the past 25 years, dentists Donald W. Lackey and Andrew Swenson have accepted toys as payment for a few weeks during the Christmas season — then donated the toys to the Venice Police Department’s Blue Santa Program.
This year their office donated almost $17,000 worth of toys, according to Venice Police Department.
The department also received donations from Suncoast Air Center, and a helping hand from Seatow Venice.
Officers and other VPD staff collected the gifts from General Dentistry’s office on Dec. 18 for distribution to needy children.
“We have such an amazing community,” VPD said in a social media post.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.