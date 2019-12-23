VENICE — It's just one reason the Venice Police Department was honored by the mayor for being a pillar of the community.
For more than 35 years, the Venice Police Department collected toys, gift cards and food for Venice families in need through the Blue Santa program.
"We work every local school from Laurel-Nokomis, Venice Middle, Garden Elementary, the Island Charter School and Venice Elementary to learn which families could use help each Christmas," Venice Police Officer Paul Joyce said.
Joyce has organized Blue Santa for more than 20 years along with Officer Paul Freeman.
"Each family is invited to pick up a food baskets and toys from the police department just before Christmas," he said.
This year, Venice Police partnered with the Fraternal Order of Police, Donald W. Lackey, DDS & Andrew Swenson, DDS General Dentistry to help 69 families this year.
For a month, toys were collected at the police station lobby and Suncoast Air Center at Venice Municipal Airport.
On Saturday, Joyce and Freeman, their families, joined Venice Police Chief Tom Mattmuller, his wife and daughter, records manager Kelli Peyton giving gifts to parents.
Some cried, others gave hugs and all thanked the first responders for their help.
"We gave families eggs, bacon and milk and a ham and all of the fixings for a Christmas breakfast and dinner," Joyce said. "It's so rewarding for us and our community. We understand there are families who are less fortunate this Christmas. The toys and food helps relieve the stress for the holidays."
Freeman called the event rewarding for the entire Venice Police Department and those who help make it happen each year.
"We love to see the faces of parents when they get the gifts because we know we are doing something great for our kids in Venice," Freeman said. "The parents smile because they know they have something nice for their children."
Mattmuller said the department is "constantly doing things to help in the community."
In June, former Mayor John Holic bestowed Mattmuller and Fire Chief Shawn Carvey and Police Chief with the Mayor’s Pillar of the Community Award.
The department takes part in Shop with a Cop for elementary students before the school year begins. It also supports Challenger baseball where police officers play the sport with disabled children.
Venice Police also assist with the Shark’s Tooth Fishing Tournament, Special Olympics, and programs called Citizen's Law Enforcement, Senior Assistance Freedom Enrichment along with the class Avoiding Drugs, Violence And Negative Choices Early - a five-week course taught to elementary students, he said.
“This is an amazing community and I’m proud to be part of it,” Mattmuller said. "We helped more than 150 children for Christmas."
