ARCADIA — Three of the top Bluegrass bands are coming to the next Heartland Bluegrass Bash that takes place June 25-26.
Flat Land, Heartland Jam Band and If & When are coming to the show June 26.
The bash takes place at Craig’s RV Resort seven miles north of Arcadia along U.S. 17.
“Lots of bluegrass jamming and parking lot picking is expected throughout the weekend. Saturday features a Beginning Bluegrass jam with a moderator to help beginners,” it said. “You are welcome to bring your stringed instrument and join in.”
The Heartland Bluegrass Bash is free for Heartland Bluegrass Association members while a $7 per person donation is requested of non-members.
Jams start at noon, June 25 and continue at 10 a.m. with “Beginning Bluegrass Jam. Flat Land performs at 1 p.m., followed by Heartland Jam Band and If & When.
Campsites: Craig’s RV with electric and water hookups are $25 per night. Dry camping is $10 per night.
Craig’s RV Resort is at 7895 NE Cubitis Ave., Arcadia.
For more information, visit www.heartlandbluegrass.org, email heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com or call 941-467-2051.
