VENICE — City Attorney Kelly Fernandez answered one of the most common questions about the state’s Government in the Sunshine Law on Thursday even before anyone asked it.
“No, it’s not going away,” she told the more than 40 board members attending a Zoom session about the law, which generally precludes members of a board from discussing business among themselves other than in a noticed public meeting.
She also gave a briefing on Florida’s public records standards, saying that pretty much any material made or received that relates to city business needs to be preserved.
The city has to conduct the training annually as part of its settlement of the Lorenzo v. City of Venice lawsuit in 2009.
That case involved Venice’s inability to produce emails from several City Council members’ personal email accounts. Resolving it cost more than $750,000 paid to the plaintiff for attorney’s fees and costs.
It’s still one of the largest payouts in the state over public records.
“Not one of Venice’s brightest moments,” Fernandez said.
People who violate the public records law can face fines of $500, or prosecution for a first-degree misdemeanor — and up to a year in jail — for a “willful and knowing” violation, she said.
She urged everyone not to discuss any city business on their social media accounts, where the burden of preserving the record is on them.
Facebook is likely to be the source of the next wave of public records cases, she said, warning of a “very active local group” that’s always looking for the “scent” of a public records or Sunshine Law violation.
“Know that we’re all being watched,” she said.
The best practice, she said, is to avoid even the appearance of a potential violation, such as by not huddling with another board member during a break in a meeting.
There’s no Sunshine Law violation as long as they’re not discussing business but an observer might believe they were.
Even a text during a meeting might be a violation if the member it was sent to responded in some way, if only by nodding, she said.
A violation of the Sunshine Law can bring a noncriminal fine of $500 or prosecution for a second-degree misdemeanor, punishable by a $500 or 60 days in jail.
A fine is more common, Fernandez said, but a county commissioner in the panhandle was sentenced to 60 days and fined because as a former state legislator he was very familiar with the public records law and ignored the advice of the county attorney.
“Always follow the advice of your attorney,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.