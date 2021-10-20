VENICE — City Council members haven’t had a raise since 2004. If an amendment recommended by the Charter Review Committee goes to referendum and gets approved next year, they’ll get a big one.
And they’ll no longer be dependent on voters increasing their salaries in the future.
Then-Council Member Jim Myers championed the raise approved by voters in 2004, which took Council members’ salaries from $300 a month to $850 and the mayor’s pay from $350 a month to $1,000.
It was the first increase in 22 years. There hasn’t been one since.
Council members Mitzie Fiedler and Brian Kelly both asked the committee to consider recommending a raise, with Fiedler suggesting a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) provision.
Neither expressly brought up doing away with the referendum requirement, though automatic increases for inflation would erode the need for one unless a larger raise were proposed.
Committee members didn’t debate whether a raise is appropriate, but they took a while deciding how much.
City commission salaries in Sarasota are based on a formula in a state statute for county commissions. It’s population-driven, so commissioners there make about $28,000 a year.
A quick calculation using the formula for Venice seemed to result in a salary of $6,900 a year — less than is being paid now.
“If that’s how it’s figured, sure, we can go to that,” former Mayor John Holic said.
But that initial calculation didn’t include all of the numbers that go into the formula. Committee Member Joe Ferretti recalculated and came up with a figure of about $21,500, he said.
That would be nearly a 100% increase for Council members, a bit less for the mayor.
The amount would be a “really tough sell,” Committee Chair Jeff Boone said, though that shouldn’t be a consideration.
“If you factor into your discussion whether it’s going to be approved or not,” he said, “you might as well not have the discussion.”
But he also noted that using a formula based on population might draw opposition from people who think it gives the Council an incentive to approve growth.
North Port City Commission salaries are based on County Commission pay, currently $91,821 a year. Commissioners there earn about $25,600 annually, with the mayor getting about $1,000 more.
That’s the approach the committee settled on after considering other options, including a 50% increase with a COLA and a 3% increase — the amount city employees typically get in their union contracts — per year since 2004.
The recommendation Boone will present next week is for a salary of 20% of County Commission salaries for Council members and an extra $1,200 for the mayor.
Council member salaries would rise to $18,364.20 per year, with the mayor getting $19,564.20 — increases of 80% and 63%, respectively.
Saying he would have served for nothing, Holic said he wasn’t in favor of higher pay for the mayoral position.
After Boone pointed out that the mayor puts in more time and has more expenses, Holic said he was OK with $100 more a month.
The Council can accept, modify or reject the recommendation, or substitute its own.
If the committee’s recommendation goes to referendum next year, the Council members and mayor would automatically get a raise when County Commission salaries go up.
The county charter calls for commissioners to adjust their salaries every odd-numbered year by an amount up to, but not more than, provided for under the statutory formula.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.