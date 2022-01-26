VENICE — Two boats caught on fire in the outdoor storage area of 100 Center Road on Sunday afternoon.

Sarasota County Fire Department responded to the scene around 4:45 p.m. and found the two boats on fire. There were no injuries or transports reported.

The fire was under control around 7 p.m. that night and the fire marshal’s office was notified.

