VENICE - An emergency repair to a water main has led to a water outage along all of Tarpon Center Drive until at least 1 p.m.

Other areas affected, according to a city of Venice news release, include all of Gibbs Road, Inlet Circle, White Cap Circle and two locations along North The Esplanade, at 811 N. The Esplanade and 840 N. The Esplanade. 

"Residents in the affected areas are being advised to boil water vigorously for at least 3 minutes or use bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes," the news release states. "This precautionary period will extend for 72 hours."

Anyone needing more information should call the City Utilities Department at 941-480-3333. 

