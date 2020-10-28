VENICE - The city of Venice sent out a boil water advisory for a section of the city Wednesday morning.
It involves portions of Roberta and Lillian streets along with some homes on Venetian Parkway and Karen Drive.
It was "due to an emergency water main repair last night," it said in an email.
The boil water advisory involves:
All homes between 1011 to 1079 Roberta Street; all homes between 1015 to 1075 Lillian Street along with odd-numbered homes between 1015 to 1071 Venetian Parkway and the homes at 1215 and 1219 Karen Drive
"The affected areas are required to boil water, or use bottled water, for drinking and cooking purposes until the boil water advisory has been rescinded after a minimum of 72 hours," it said.
It noted the customers have been notified.
"This repair is associated with the Venetian Parkway Utility Relocation project, part of the city of Venice Utilities Department’s continued renovation of the city's 90-year-old utility system," it said. "The city is spending about $10 million annually to update water and sewer systems."
Anyone seeking more information can call the Venice Utilities Department at 941-480-3333, the city noted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.