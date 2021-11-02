VENICE — Jim Boldt bested two candidates to claim Seat 4 and incumbent Helen Moore turned back a challenge from Sandy Sibley for a second term in Seat 3 in Tuesday’s City Council election.
Unofficial turnout among the city’s 22,124 registered voters was about 39%, with 5,083 mail-in ballots and 503 votes cast in early voting.
Democrats led in voting by mail, which translated into an advantage for Sibley and Seat 4 candidate Jen Lewis when the first numbers were posted, as they had the support of the county Democratic Party and clubs in the nonpartisan election.
Boldt and Moore both captured a majority of the early in-person vote but each trailed by about 500 votes with some mail-in ballots and all of the Election Day votes — 3,030 — to be counted.
When those votes were tallied, each had a victory margin of about 800 votes.
Moore captured seven of the city’s nine precincts, while Boldt took eight.
Boldt won Seat 4 with 50.15% of the vote. Lewis finished second with 40.02% and Chris Simmons received 9.82%.
Moore took 54.81% to Sibley’s 45.19% for Seat 3.
All of the candidates other than Moore were newcomers to Venice politics.
Boldt said he wasn’t concerned by Lewis’ early lead because he’d been reassured that the day-of Republican turnout would be strong.
“Now it’s all about doing what’s best for the city,” he said.
Victory “feels pretty good,” he said. “We worked pretty hard to get here and we had a lot of help.”
Lewis said she lost the election but “won in a life experience.”
She described herself as “disappointed but not devastated.”
“I wish those two (Boldt and Moore) the best and hope they do what they said they’re going to do,” she said.
Simmons, who spent less than $500 on his campaign, said that he couldn’t overcome the money advantage his opponents had.
Boldt and Moore should still expect to see him around City Hall, though, because he plans to follow through on his campaign platform of more transparency in city government and the re-establishment of an advisory board on accessibility issues.
Moore said the results pleased her because “I never though this was about me, but was about our Venice.”
In the end, she said, she thought voters chose her for stability and experience.
Sibley said she was happy with her showing and couldn’t think of what more she could have done to win.
She did say, however, that she knows what she’d do differently next time.
Like Lewis and Simmons, she neither committed to nor ruled out a run in 2022, when three seats will be up for election.
“The next go-round I’ll be better prepared,” Simmons said.
The canvassing board meets Thursday to review 68 mail-in ballots not counted due to signature issues. They won’t make a difference in the outcome.
The election results will be certified by the Council on Nov. 16, followed by its first post-election regular meeting.
