SARASOTA — Suncoast Charities for Children is canceling “Boo Blast On The Bay” Boat Fun Run originally set for Oct. 24.
Few boats and projected poor weather conditions played a part in the decision.
“Announcements like this are always difficult,” Suncoast Charities Executive Director Lucy Nicandri said in a news release. “Our primary goal for all the events we organize are for them to be successful fundraisers for the charity. In fairness to our generous sponsors, and dedicated volunteers, we felt this was the best decision.”
Suncoast Charities for Children organized the inaugural “Blast On The Bay” Boat Fun Run in June, which raised $50,000.
For more information about Suncoast Charities for Children, visit www.suncoastcharitiesfor children.org/.
