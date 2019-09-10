SOUTH VENICE - Pine View Elementary School hosted the Rocket Read-A-Thon on Friday at Books-A-Million in Venice. 

Author Dianne Ochiltree read from her books while educators from Pine View Elementary near Osprey added other books for students to listen to during the afternoon event. 

Ochiltree has written books like "It's A Firefly Night" and "It's a Seashell Day" and has been published through Blue Apple Books.

Along with her books, teachers read "The Lorax" by Dr. Seuss and children had a chance to find their own books during the afternoon. 

There was also snacks and other activities for the children. 

The event was coordinated by Priya Acharaya of Pine View.

