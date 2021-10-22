The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) acted quickly this week to expand eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
The action came Thursday, only a day after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended its authorizations for the vaccines.
The CDC approved these changes:
• People who received a Moderna vaccine and are in one of the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series: age 65 and older; 18 and older and living in a long-term care setting; 18 and older with underlying medical conditions; and 18 and older and working or living in a high-risk setting.
People in those groups who had received the Pfizer vaccine were already eligible for a booster shot.
• People 18 and older who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are recommended to get a booster shot if they were vaccinated two or more months ago.
• People may choose which of the three vaccines they receive as a booster.
More than 65 million Americans remain unvaccinated, according to the CDC website.
By the numbers
According to the numbers the state reported to the CDC, new COVID cases in Florida declined by about 4,300 this week.
The CDC website shows a total of 15,206 cases, compared to 19,519 in the Weekly Situation Report for Oct. 15. The new report wasn’t available by deadline.
The CDC shows a high of 2,670 cases on Oct. 19 and a low of 1,512 on Oct. 16.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to go down, with 2,525 COVID patients reported by 258 hospitals Friday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. There were 621 patients in ICU beds.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had a COVID census of 36 patients Friday, nearly two-thirds of whom — 22 — were virus-free but not yet able to be discharged.
Thirteen of the 18 COVID patients in the ICU are also no longer infected but are still awaiting discharge due to complications.
The hospital’s seven-day infection rate was 1.8% Friday, compared to 2.1% for the previous period. It reported that 88% of its COVID patients are unvaccinated.
Five deaths were reported from Wednesday through Friday.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health reported six COVID patients Friday, and two deaths in the last week.
The Sarasota County School District had one staff member and 105 students in quarantine Friday and seven staff and 224 students quarantined.
According to the district website, the positivity rate in the county on Oct. 20, the latest date it was reported, was 2.06%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.