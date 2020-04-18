SARASOTA — The Sarasota Film Festival is trying to support “social distance efforts” in its own way.
And somehow, it involved a zombie movie — but not just another zombie movie. The “World’s Largest Zombie Movie.”
It is setting up a “home filming experience for kids to participate,” it said in a news release.
“Upon submitting registrations, young filmmakers from around the world receive parts of the script and instructions. They have a week to film that section of the story. Stay safe at home and film with the equipment, actors and props available to you,” the news release states. “Film using the screenlife film language — that means using your available devices like smartphones, tablets or laptops to capture the story and utilizing what is on the screens too, including capturing conversations on Skype, Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, Messenger, or anywhere else digital.”
New filming will take place every week while editing is going on, it said.
“The organizers keep track of the overall story and facilitate the process but kids steer their individual storylines, participate in community discussions about the movie, as well as share photos and videos of production,” it said. “The parts filmed by young filmmakers will be assembled with the help of industry veterans into Chapter 1 of the film that premieres online on May 1. More chapters will be released as the project keeps going.”
And the project is for kids from kindergarten to 12th grade from around the world, it said. It already has more than 250 entries. There is no cost.
The project is produced by Paul and Petra Ratner and supported by Bazelevs Entertainment, the production company behind “Searching” and “Unfriended” along with Sarasota County schools.
For more information, visit www.worldslargestzombiemovie.com.
