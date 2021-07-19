WELLEN PARK - IslandWalk has added a new adult boxing fitness class at 11:30 a.m. on Fridays in the community's clubhouse movement room, hosted by certified USA Boxing coach Lee Anderson.
The class helps those relieve stress from daily life, while improving balance with boxing footwork, hand-eye coordination, muscle memory and cardio.
Anderson uses many boxing combinations and fun drills, focusing on upper body, lower body and abdominal/core strength training, while minimalizing the impact placed on the hands using padded focus mitts.
Anderson, the director/head coach of North Port Boxing Club, began competing in sanctioned USA Boxing shows in 1999, started the University of Minnesota Boxing Club in 2001 and is the former director of Charlotte Harbor Boxing Club.
He is also certified by the NeuroChallenge Foundation to teach boxing to Parkinson's Disease patients.
For more information, contact Anderson at NPBoxClub@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/thealmightyjab.
