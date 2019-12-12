VENICE — Santa and friends were in Venice on Friday for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County South County Holiday Party.

The annual event welcoming the season brought more than 300 kids, sponsors, volunteers and staff to the center.

The party that included turkey dinner, games, gifts and goodwill had visiting youngsters from the the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club in Arcadia, the Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club in North Port and the Robert and Joan Lee Boys & Girls Club in Venice.

Gifts were handed out during the event. www.bgcsarasota.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments