ENGLEWOOD — The 60th anniversary party for the Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice takes place with a fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 16 at Rumors, a new wine bar.
The event a part of BPWEV’s annual wine tasting fundraiser which benefits the adult learner scholarships and the organization.
Rumors is in Lemon Bay Shopping Center at 1807 Englewood Road in Englewood. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door and are available at www.bpwev.org.
Tickets can also be purchased by or mailing checks to BPWEV, PO Box 611, Englewood, FL 34295.
"BPWEV’s Annual Wine Tasting will include a variety of delicious foods and, of course, wine to taste — eight to be exact," it said in a news release. "Simply Yum Yum bakery next door will be baking special loaves of bread to be served with olives and a dipping oil. Charcuterie will also be offered along with pairing cheeses and bruschetta."
The Shark Sisters will provide music.
For more information about the event or BPWEV, visit www.bpwev.org.
