VENICE — The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice recently distributed two more adult scholarships.
The Christine Davis Adult Learner Scholarship recipients were honored at a BPWEV meeting Aug. 18 at Plantation Golf & Country Club.
“The $1,000 scholarships will help fund some of the education expenses and will make it possible for the two young ladies to continue their education while working and raising a family,” it said. “The two winners are both pursuing careers in nursing.”
The awardees are Bianca Vales and Laurie Williamson.
Vales is attending Keiser University in Fort Myers in “the accelerated nursing program and will graduate with a BSN degree,” BPWEV said. Williamson is attending SCF, also in a BSN program.
Earlier this summer, Stacey Steward Chaisson received a $1,000 scholarship as she pursues her degree in early childhood education at SCF.
BPWEV said its mission is: “To achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education and information.”
It is celebrating its 60th birthday during 2020, it noted.
It meets the third Tuesday of each month at Plantation Golf & Country Club. The public is invited but reservations are required.
For information, visit www.bpwev.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.