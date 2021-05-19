An afternoon tea party with fancy hats and delicious food proves to be a perfect way to spend time with friends.
The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice decided this would be a good spring fundraiser.
These women never lose focus of their scholarship goals.
Joan High made lovely pink and white centerpieces using tea pots from her vast collection. Chairs were wrapped in pink ribbon. There were pink napkins and pearls and tiered dishes filled with tea sandwiches. Everything was colorful and pretty. The committee made sure the tables looked special which made each guest feel pampered. It was nice.
There was a raffle of baskets and jewelry. Debi Wolfe won two baskets filled with wine and glasses. Champagne flowed and the women enjoyed the leisurely time for chatting.
One of the nice things about tea parties in spring is their message that all things pretty, good food and friends help make life good. Bravo BPWEV.
Save the date
The Venice High School chorus presents its Madrigal Concert from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. May 23; and the Chorus performs from 7-9 p.m. May 25 at the Venice Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com enter Madrigal in the search bar. Only 250 tickets will be on sale and, if available, can also be purchased at the door.
The Madrigal concerts are usually performed during the holidays so these are extra special.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Carol Degulis. She served on the Tea Party committee and participates in all BPWEV projects. She is perfect for welcoming guests to events as her cheery spirit makes people feel comfortable.
Carol likes to bake and uses her skills and joy to bake cookies and sweets as fundraisers for the group. At the Tea Party Carol provided luscious blueberry and strawberry scones. Carol bakes cookies and members and friends can order and buy them with Carol offering profits to benefit the club.
Orders may be placed at email cdegulis@yahoo.com.
Downsizing, purging, backing and moving to a new home doesn’t stop Carol from volunteering. She enjoys her family and friends and keeps them as an important priority. Watching Carol at BPWEV it’s clear she genuinely likes people and makes being kind and friendly a priority. Carol Degulis is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
