PLANTATION — The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice installed its new board officers at Plantation Golf & Country Club.
At the June 16 ceremony, Irene Slattery and Carol Kouba inducted the officers in a traditional BPW/USA ceremony for 2020-21.
BPWEV meets the third Tuesday of each month at Plantation Golf & Country Club.
According to a statement from the group, the mission of BPWEV is: “To achieve equity for all women through Advocacy, Education and Information.”
It celebrated its first century of service in 2019.
The Englewood BPW chartered in 1960, it noted.
“The organization believes strongly in ‘Women Helping Women.’ To achieve this, the group offers Adult Learner Scholarships to women who are returning to college or vocational schools to achieve higher education in order to provide better for their families,” it said.
Deadline for apply to the scholarships is June 30.
BPWEV meetings are open to the public; guests are always welcome, it noted.
For more information on BPWEV and the Adult Learner Scholarships visit its website online at www.bpwev.org.
