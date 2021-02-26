Samira Easton, Debra Straw, Sharon Zitrin with BPWEV

Celebrating admittance into BPWEV were new member, Samira Easton; second BPWEV Vice President Debra Straw and new member Sharon Zitrin.

VENICE — The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice inducted two new members recently.

It took place during its Feb. 16 meeting at Plantation Golf & Country Club.

Samira Easton and Sharon Zitrin were officially inducted into BPWEV, it said in an email.

“They received a warm welcome by the members. Both women have had and have interesting, successful careers and will bring new ideas and enthusiasm to this group of energetic women,” it said.

The group was founded more than 60 years ago — originally in Englewood and quickly involving Venice as well. It “has been an important organization in both communities for all those years. Supporting women has been their main focus, such as awarding scholarships to Adult Learners who are returning to college or vocational schools to improve and advance their education in order to provide a better living for their families,” it said.


Right now, BPWEV offers Adult Learner Scholarships to women enrolled or accepted into universities, colleges or vocational schools, it said. They only qualification is they reside in Sarasota County or Charlotte County.

“BPWEV also encourages female veterans or spouses of veterans to apply for these scholarships,” it said.

It meets the third Tuesday of the month at Plantation Golf & Country Club with meetings open to the public, but reservations required.

For information, visit www.bpwev.org.

