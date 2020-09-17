VENICE — The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice installed its new board officers earlier this summer.
The event was at the Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice.
The new officers were inducted by Irene Slattery and Carol Kouba for 2020-21.
The officers include Morina Chmielak — president; Esther Bird — first vice president; Debra Straw — second vice president; Karin Drury — secretary; and Cynthia Fredricks — treasurer.
BPWEV meets every third Tuesday of each month at the Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice.
For more information, visit www.bpwev.org.
