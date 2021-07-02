New members of BPWEV

From left, Beverly Day; Debra Straw, second vice president and membership chair; Susan Kelly and Linda Zeck. Day, Kelly and Zeck are new members of Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice

VENICE —  Three new members of Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice were brought into the group June 15. 

Beverly Day, Susan Kelly and Linda Zeck were welcomed warmly after being inducted at a meeting at Plantation Golf & Country Club. 

BPWEV Second Vice President Debra Straw inducted the trio.

BPWEV meets the third Tuesday monthly at Plantation Golf and Country Club with the public invited.

For more information, visit www.bpwev.org.

The BPWEV mission is: “To achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education and information,” it stated. 

