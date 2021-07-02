VENICE — Three new members of Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice were brought into the group June 15.
Beverly Day, Susan Kelly and Linda Zeck were welcomed warmly after being inducted at a meeting at Plantation Golf & Country Club.
BPWEV Second Vice President Debra Straw inducted the trio.
BPWEV meets the third Tuesday monthly at Plantation Golf and Country Club with the public invited.
For more information, visit www.bpwev.org.
The BPWEV mission is: “To achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education and information,” it stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.