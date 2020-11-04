Wine, food, friends and fun and it’s a party.
The Business and Professional Women of Venice and Englewood know the recipe for a successful fundraiser.
Their wine tasting at Rumours near Englewood Isles included large trays of finger foods with luscious desserts. The raffle prizes took up two tables of gift baskets and showcased plenty of bling jewelry to make sparkle lovers happy.
The Shark Sisters kept the party going with spirited music and outside seating provided a perfect setting.
Chairs of the event Marina Chmielak and Joyce McCaffrey celebrated this fundraiser bringing in enough money to provide scholarships in 2021.
The BPWVE provide opportunities at the meetings for women to network. Their speakers are chosen to help members nourish their mind, body and spirit.
On Dec. 5, at Plantation, the group is hosting an Individual Development Day for members.
Their numbers include The Queen of Baking Carol Degulis who bakes Italian cookies as fundraisers. She is at cdegulis@yahoo.com.
On Dec. 18, the group will host an Adopt a Senior party at the Friendship Center. Bravo.
For membership information, visit bpwev.org.
Trick or Treat Rocks
Cats, witches and super heroes collected candy and treats in mostly truck events because many spirits stepped out of their boxes to make Halloween fun.
No matter what goes on, it is great to know Venice is a never give up community. Three cheers to everyone who made Halloween happen. You are bootiful.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Marina Chmielak.
Under her leadership the Business and Professional Women’s group continued to grow and succeed in 2020. Marina is committed to helping the community thrive. She knows her role is to be active.
Her welcoming spirit encourages involvement. Members of the BPWVE know Marina wants their opinions and input in projects. She is open to positive changes. The happy spirit she encourages is clear at meetings and special events. It is no wonder the group named her their Woman of the Year.
Marina is proud of her Cuban heritage and glad to share family stories. She is a fun New York Yankee’s fan who was willing to cheer for the Rays during the World Series.
Marina is a smiling happy person who spreads her joy to those she knows. She is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
