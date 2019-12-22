CoolToday Park (copy)

The new Braves Farmer’s Market began in October at CoolToday Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, North Port. During the holidays, it is changing the day of the week it runs.

 SUN PHOTO BY ALEXANDRA HERRERA

WEST VILLAGES - The Braves Farmers Market will see a temporary day change for the next two weeks, due to the upcoming holidays.

The market, which is usually held Wednesdays at CoolToday Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, North Port will not be open on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

The market will be open on Tuesday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, and Tuesday, Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve.

The market will be open regular hours, from 8 a.m. to noon.

For more information, visit the North Port Farmer’s Market page on Facebook.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments