VENICE — Everyone is preparing for the Atlanta Braves first full Spring Training season at CoolToday Park.
And there’s more than one party that will celebrate the occasion.
The second Braves on Miami block party is set from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 in Venice.
It will bring back Spring Training baseball for the Atlanta Braves and their West Villages facility, CoolToday Park.
And it will do it in Mardi Gras style, according to a news release from Venice MainStreet.
Atlanta Braves player Andruw Jones will take part in a meet and greet while the Grammy-award winning band Rebirth Brass Band will provide jazz from the streets of the French Quarter.
“We are thrilled to be invited by Venice MainStreet to help celebrate the start of Atlanta Braves Spring Training,” Braves Vice President of Florida Operations Michael Dunn said.
Proceeds will assist Venice Challenger Baseball and Venice MainStreet. Admission is $5; children under 12 are free. For more information, visit www.visitvenicefl.org.
North Port will welcome the Atlanta Braves for their first full Spring Training with a big celebration, deemed “The BIG Rally.”
The celebration will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 15, on the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
The event will feature wiener dog races, where dachshunds will compete for the title “North Port’s Top Dox.” The races will take place in categories based on age, and begin at 2:45 p.m.
“We had the one game last year at the end of spring training — it happened, it was exciting, it was like a firework going off,” said Josh Taylor, communications manager for the city of North Port.
Taylor said this season fans can expect more excitement with how consistently the training’s will bring various new things to the area.
“Providing entertainment and activities for the city, that’s something that North Port has been lacking for many years,” Taylor said.
He added that having big-name players in town will likely bring excitement for residents.
The event will also include youth baseball and softball skill instruction, led by local Little League coaches, with an appearance by Atlanta Braves alumni.
Atlanta Braves pitchers and catchers report to the facility on Feb. 12, and their first workout is Feb. 13. Position players report Feb. 17 and will take part in the first full team workouts Feb. 18.
