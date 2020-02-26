ENGLEWOOD — As the bright morning sun sheds it’s first light on Buchan Airport, you may hear the welcome drone of a light plane in its landing pattern.
Nearby, a score of volunteers will be busily preparing for the 14th Annual Buchan Airport Fly-in Breakfast.
This year, the 14th annual fly-in is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 7, at Buchan Airport on the north end of Old Englewood Road. Admission is free.
There is free parking with donations accepted. Last season’s caterer, The French Artisan, will return providing a choice of two quiche dishes prepared and served by the owners.
The menu includes pastry, orange juice, and coffee and will be available for $6.
A portion of the proceeds of this event go toward a scholarship for students in pursuit of a career in aviation.
Last year’s scholarship winner was Abigail Solovyev, a 2019 graduate of Venice High School. Solovyev planned to attend Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.
As many as 40 airplanes of various types including biplane, helicopter, private, experimental and general aviation aircraft are expected and will be available for viewing, as well as discussion with the pilots.
There will be numerous exhibitors together with RC planes, aviation books and parts, the Historical Society, Coast Guard, Civil Air Patrol Wings, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. A raffle of donated prizes will be awarded including jewelry and gift certificates from local restaurants in addition to La Stanza, Stephano’s, Vino Loco and Gold Rush BBQ, Venice.
For additional information call Dan Harrison at 941-474-1551 or email to: conquestmusic@comcast.net.
